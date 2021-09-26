Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
I knew I Could Get Breakthroughs: Jhulan Goswami On India Breaking Australia's 26-Match Win Streak

Jhulan Goswami's figures of 3/37 in India's win earned her the player of the match. The 38-year-old also hit the winning four that ended Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak.

Goswami's figures of 3/37 in the final ODI against Australia earned her the player of the match.

2021-09-26T17:15:55+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 5:15 pm

Veteran Indian women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami said she was glad to have stood up for the side after the narrow loss in the second ODI against Australia by being a major contributor to the consolation win in the final match. Goswami’s figures of 3/37 earned her the player of the match. The 38-year-old also hit the winning four that ended Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak. (More Cricket News)

 "We were just trying to stay there and finish the game. On Friday, it was difficult for bowlers and today as the senior bowler I wanted to stand up and use the new ball well," Goswami said after the match in which India chased down a highest over 265 for the win.

"I knew I could get breakthroughs. That was what I did. It's important to give your best in the field, take positives and that's what I want to do as a senior.

"Lots of soreness in my body having played back-to-back games, need time to recover, but we're looking forward to be a part of the first-ever pink-ball Test," she added.

India captain Mithali Raj expressed happiness that Australia's 26-match winning streak was ended by her side. "We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India in India in 2018 so now we are the ones who broke that streak," she said.

 "It's good to have some depth in the batting order. Deepti scoring runs and of course, Yastika's partnership with Shafali was very important. And Sneh Rana's cameo was very important for the team.

 "I think the last game gave us confidence going into today's encounter (in terms of putting a score on the board)," she added.

 Australia captain Meg Lanning said her side had chances to win the match but could not take them at important moments.  "Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat so they deserved to win," she said.

