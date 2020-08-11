August 11, 2020
Corona
I Have Unfinished Business: Daniel Sturridge Wants Premier League Return

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is on the hunt for a new club and is itching for another shot at the Premier League

Omnisport 11 August 2020
Daniel Sturridge
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-11T17:10:28+05:30

Daniel Sturridge has "unfinished business" in the Premier League and is desperate to return to England's top flight.  (More Football News)

The 30-year-old is without a club having left Trabzonspor in March, as he was unable to play for them due to a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association's betting regulations. 

Ex-Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City striker Sturridge has scored 76 goals in 218 Premier League appearances and, although he remains open to playing in other countries, is looking to find a home in England again. 

"We have options around the world but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," Sturridge told Sky Sports. 

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there. 

"I'm open to playing in other leagues, it's not just the Premier League I'm going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me. 

"I'm very excited, I'm hungrier than ever and I'm totally focused on the next chapter."

Sturridge has been keeping fit at his Los Angeles base and believes his status as a free agent makes him an attractive proposition for any potential suitors.

"I'd like to think I'm one of the better options for teams," he added.

"I'm a free agent and I've played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I'm just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

"I believe there's a lot left in these legs. Although I've been around a long time, I would say that there's miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left."

