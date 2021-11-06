Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Outwits Kunlavut Vitidsarn To Enter Semifinals

India's Lakshya Sen will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the semifinals.

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Outwits Kunlavut Vitidsarn To Enter Semifinals
World rank no. 21 Lakshya Sen (in picture) notched up a 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 win over three-time junior World Champion Vitidsarn on Friday night. | Twitter

Trending

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Outwits Kunlavut Vitidsarn To Enter Semifinals
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T12:12:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 12:12 pm

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen dished out a gritty performance to outwit Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a thrilling three-game contest and progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 in Saarbrucken, Germany.  (More Badminton News)

Lakshya, ranked world number 21, prevailed in a seesaw battle to notch up a 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 win over three-time junior World Champion Vitidsarn on Friday night.

He joined fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the semifinals, who had beaten Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus.

Lakshya, a 2019 champion, will face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the semifinals.

The 20-year-old, who had claimed five titles in 2019, had a decent outing at the Denmark Open and French Open with the second round and quarterfinal finishes respectively.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The shuttler from Almora was forced to pull out of the event last year after his father and coach DK Sen had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakshya came into the match with a 2-3 head-to-head record and battled for an hour and 18 minutes against Vitidsarn, who is ranked 24th in the world.

The Indian ran up a lead of 8-3 in a jiffy and led 11-8 at the break. The Thai shuttler tried to turn the tables but Lakshya was always ahead and comfortably pocketed the first game.

Lakhsya also made a good start to the second game, leading 8-5 but Vitidsarn managed to grab a two-point advantage at the interval and kept his nose ahead to make a roaring comeback.

The decider was a closely fought battle with the duo fighting tooth and nail. If Lakhsya was up 9-6, Vitidsarn caught up at 11-11 after the break and stayed close till 13-14.

The Indian soon grabbed five match points but Vitidsarn made things difficult for Lakshya, reeling off four straight points. Lakshya, however, kept his cool to end on the winning side.

The tournament was earlier called the SaarLorLux Open.

Tags

PTI Lakshya Sen Germany Other Sports Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Serie A: Szymon Zurkowski Shines As Empoli Draw With Genoa 2-2

Serie A: Szymon Zurkowski Shines As Empoli Draw With Genoa 2-2

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

ISSF President's Cup: Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Tarak Sinha, Man Who Coached Delhi's Cricket Stars, Dies At 71

Varun Chakravarthy Compares India Captain Virat Kohli With Burj Khalifa

T20 World Cup: Unfair To Judge India On Basis Of One Or Two Games, Says Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli Rues ‘Couple Of Good Overs’ Vs Pakistan, New Zealand Post Scotland Win

T20 World Cup 2021: India Crush Scotland In 39 Balls, Pray For ‘Sunday Sensation’ From Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare To Enter Semifinals

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Survives NG Ka Long Angus Scare To Enter Semifinals

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Cricketers Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why Afghanistan Cricketers Hold Key To Resurgent India's Fate

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwis To Train In Kolkata Ahead Of Kanpur Test

India Vs New Zealand: Kiwis To Train In Kolkata Ahead Of Kanpur Test

Roberto Firmino Injures Hamstring, Massive Blow For Liverpool And Brazil

Roberto Firmino Injures Hamstring, Massive Blow For Liverpool And Brazil

Read More from Outlook

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

David Abraham / One of India’s leading designers looks into fashion’s mirror, as the world comes to terms with the twin threats of pandemic and climate crisis.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Harish Manav / Navjot Singh Sidhu took yet another dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday and asked what the government planned to do in the remaining 40 days that it was in power.

Advertisement