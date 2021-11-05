Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Survives NG Ka Long Angus To Ease Into Semifinals

World No.15 Indian Kidambi Srikanth will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semifinals of the HYPO Open.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated higher-ranked NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 in one hour four minutes. | File photo

2021-11-05T22:36:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 10:36 pm

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth showed great determination to outwit NG Ka Long Angus in a hard-fought match and cruise into the semifinal of the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday. (More Badminton News)

The sixth seed Srikanth subdued the higher-ranked Hong Kong shuttler 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 in a men’s singles quarterfinal that lasted one hour four minutes. Srikanth, ranked 15, hardly broke a sweat in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead.

However, Indian lost momentum in the second game as the world no.9 Angus levelled the proceedings. Both players dominated a game each but the decider was fought on an even keel.

In the end, Srikanth had five match points to seal the deal but the former world no one squandered four before eking out a narrow win.

With the win, Srikanth levelled the head-to-head record against Angus. Both shuttlers now have three wins each against each other. Srikanth will take on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semifinals.

