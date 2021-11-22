Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Check match and telecast details of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 football match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC - live streaming, TV channels, likely XIs, squads, haad-to-head record, kick-off time, etc.

Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match
Bartholomew Ogbeche, left, feeding the ball to Edu Garcia during a Hyderabad FC training session. | Courtesy: Twitter (@HydFCOfficial)

Trending

Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T18:24:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 6:24 pm

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign with a clash against Hyderabad FC at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

With a new coach and new captain, Chennaiyin FC enter the ISL-8 hoping for a turnaround after their dismal outing last season. The team has undergone a revamp. Apart from new coach Bozidar Bandovic, the 2015 and 1018 champions have also roped in five new foreign players along with some promising Indian talent.

New captain Anirudh Thapa has been a key member of the Chennaiyin FC squad for a few years now and will look to lead from the front All they need is a strong start.

Last season, they had managed to win only three matches and finished eighth in the 11-team league. In contrast, Hyderabad were fifth with six wins.

However, it is easier said than done with a confident Hyderabad side expected to be a well-prepared and tough opponent. Hyderabad will aim to break into the play-offs after having missed out narrowly last time.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be hoping the team continues the good run and the signing of Bartholomew Ogbeche from Mumbai City FC gives the forward line more teeth. Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan will be the key players for the team and their performance will have a bearing on the fortunes in a long season.

Head-to-head

This will be their fifth meeting in the ISL and the head-to-head is 2-2. Hyderabad got the better of Chennaiyin in both the matches last season, 4-1 and 2-0. Chennaiyin won both the meetings in the 2019-20 season, 2-1 and 3-1.

Match and telecast details

Match: Fifth match of ISL 2021, Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC
Date: November 23 (Tuesday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Konsham, Akash Mishra; Joao Pedro, Hitesh Sharma; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Edu Garcia; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Keisham, Ranjan Salam, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoi Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mirlan Murzaev; Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Squads

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani (co-captain), Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez (Spain) Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Konsham, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang; Midfielders: Edu Garcia (Spain), Joao Victor (Brazil, co-captain), Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh; Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria, co-captain), Javi Siverio (Spain), Joel Chianese (Australia), Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.
Head Coach: Manuel Roca (Spain)

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas; Defenders: Slavko Damjanovic (Serbia), Reagan Keisham, Ranjan Salam, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Balaji Ganesan; Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro (Brazil), Ariel Borysiuk (Poland), Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa (captain), Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi; Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev (Kyrgyzstan), Vladimir Koman (Hungary), Lukasz Gikiewicz (Poland), Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Suhail Pasha.
Head Coach: Bozidar Bandovic (Montenegro).

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Live streaming Indian football Chennai City FC Hyderabad FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

Lungi Ngidi, South Africa Pacer, Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Banks On Inexperienced Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

Karim Benzema, France Forward, Handed 1-Year Suspended Sentence In Sex-Tape Case

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Contribution Doesn't mean Scoring 100 In Each Game, Says Ajinkya Rahane

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Pacer Kyle Jamieson Upbeat For Different Challenge In India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: All Eyes On Ajinkya Rahane As ‘Second-String’ India Take On New Zealand

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth Advance To Second Round

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir

Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Nets As Depleted Bayern Munich Beat Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Nets As Depleted Bayern Munich Beat Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Stare At Group-Stage Elimination After Benfica Draw

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Stare At Group-Stage Elimination After Benfica Draw

UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho Power Manchester United Into Last 16

UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho Power Manchester United Into Last 16

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Ashwani Sharma / Many remember the 2018 Shimla water crisis which had led to days of protests and outrage against the government. Three. years since, conditions have improved but risks remain.

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

Koushik Paul / First innings centurion Dimuth Karunaratne's 83 and Angelo Mathews' 69 not out helped Sri Lanka declare at 191/4 in the second innings.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement