Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign with a clash against Hyderabad FC at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

With a new coach and new captain, Chennaiyin FC enter the ISL-8 hoping for a turnaround after their dismal outing last season. The team has undergone a revamp. Apart from new coach Bozidar Bandovic, the 2015 and 1018 champions have also roped in five new foreign players along with some promising Indian talent.

New captain Anirudh Thapa has been a key member of the Chennaiyin FC squad for a few years now and will look to lead from the front All they need is a strong start.

Last season, they had managed to win only three matches and finished eighth in the 11-team league. In contrast, Hyderabad were fifth with six wins.

However, it is easier said than done with a confident Hyderabad side expected to be a well-prepared and tough opponent. Hyderabad will aim to break into the play-offs after having missed out narrowly last time.

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be hoping the team continues the good run and the signing of Bartholomew Ogbeche from Mumbai City FC gives the forward line more teeth. Ogbeche, Edu Garcia and Juanan will be the key players for the team and their performance will have a bearing on the fortunes in a long season.

Head-to-head

This will be their fifth meeting in the ISL and the head-to-head is 2-2. Hyderabad got the better of Chennaiyin in both the matches last season, 4-1 and 2-0. Chennaiyin won both the meetings in the 2019-20 season, 2-1 and 3-1.

Match and telecast details

Match: Fifth match of ISL 2021, Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: November 23 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Plus, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Konsham, Akash Mishra; Joao Pedro, Hitesh Sharma; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Edu Garcia; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Keisham, Ranjan Salam, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoi Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mirlan Murzaev; Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Squads

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani (co-captain), Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez (Spain) Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Konsham, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang; Midfielders: Edu Garcia (Spain), Joao Victor (Brazil, co-captain), Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh; Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria, co-captain), Javi Siverio (Spain), Joel Chianese (Australia), Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.

Head Coach: Manuel Roca (Spain)

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas; Defenders: Slavko Damjanovic (Serbia), Reagan Keisham, Ranjan Salam, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Balaji Ganesan; Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro (Brazil), Ariel Borysiuk (Poland), Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa (captain), Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi; Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev (Kyrgyzstan), Vladimir Koman (Hungary), Lukasz Gikiewicz (Poland), Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Suhail Pasha.

Head Coach: Bozidar Bandovic (Montenegro).