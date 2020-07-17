Hungarian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Quickest In Wet FP2 After Lewis Hamilton Sets Morning Pace

July 17, 2020
With speculation over his future rumbling on, Sebastian Vettel let his driving do the talking in the second practice at the Hungaroring

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany attends drivers news conference at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Thursday, July 16, 2020.
FIA Pool via AP
Sebastian Vettel was quickest in a wet second practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the morning. (More Sports News)

Ferrari suffered a nightmare at the Styrian Grand Prix last weekend, with team-mates Vettel and Charles Leclerc retiring following a first-lap collision at the Red Bull Ring.

Vettel will leave the Scuderia at the end of the season and on Thursday confirmed he has held talks with Racing Point over a move to a team that will be rebranded to become Aston Martin for 2021.

The four-time Formula One world champion let his driving do the talks at a sodden Hungaroring on Friday afternoon, clocking the quickest lap of one minute, 40.464 seconds in FP2.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was second on the timesheets in the later session, 0.272secs slower than the German, with Carlos Sainz third for McLaren.

Racing Point duo Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were fourth and fifth respectively, while Hamilton and Red Bull's Alex Albon did not set a lap time as drivers split their running between intermediate and full wet tyres.

Hamilton, winner of the second race of the season in Spielberg last weekend, earlier outpaced Bottas as the Silver Arrows made it a one-two in FP1.

The reigning champion set a quickest time of 1:16.003s, with Bottas 0.086s slower. Perez and Stroll were third and fourth respectively.

Hamilton will match the great Michael Schumacher's record of eight victories at the same track if he takes the chequered flag in Budapest on Sunday.

