April 18, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Hockey Umpire Anupama Punchimanda Succumbs To COVID, She Was Only 40

Hockey Umpire Anupama Punchimanda Succumbs To COVID, She Was Only 40

Anupama had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hockey Umpire Anupama Punchimanda Succumbs To COVID, She Was Only 40
Former international umpire Anupama Punchimanda had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments.
Hockey India
Hockey Umpire Anupama Punchimanda Succumbs To COVID, She Was Only 40
outlookindia.com
2021-04-18T19:13:39+05:30

Hockey India on Sunday mourned the demise of 40-year-old Anupama Punchimanda, a former international umpire, who died on in Bengaluru due to COVID-19-related complications. (More Sports News)

Anupama had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi as well as the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Anupama's bereaved family, president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru."

"She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Match And Likely XIs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Bengaluru Hockey India National Hockey Team Other Sports COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos