July 31, 2021
The Pakistan Cricket Board-backed league will see six teams competing for top honours

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:22 pm
Herschelle Gibbs is likely to be part of Pakistan Cricket Board-backed Kashmir Premier League.
File Photo
2021-07-31T21:22:50+05:30

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has accused BCCI of threatening him and trying to stop him from taking part in the Pakistan cricket board-backed Kashmir Premier League. (More Cricket News)

The league is supposed to be played in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and is backed Pakistani politician Shehryar Khan Afridi.

Gibbs in a tweet said, “Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”

The tournament is likley to  see six teams- Overseas Warriors, Rawalakot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Kotli Lions and Mirpur Royals. Players like Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Gibbs, Monty Panesar and Kamran Akmal are expected to participate in this team.

