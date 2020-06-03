Hernan Crespo Hopes 'Complete' Lautaro Martinez Stays At Inter Amid Barcelona Links

Hernan Crespo labelled Lautaro Martinez a "complete player" and wants the forward to snub Barcelona and stay at Inter.
Martinez, 22, is heavily linked with a move to the LaLiga giants after an impressive season at Inter, scoring 16 goals in 31 games in 2019-20.
Former Inter and Argentina forward Crespo believes Martinez should stay at San Siro and establish himself further before moving on.
"I would like him to stay at Inter because this has been his first year as a starter," he told David de las Heras on YouTube, via Sport.
"I wish he had a bit more solid foundation before another change comes. Trains slow down at the best stations and Lautaro is one of them."
Crespo, now head coach of Defensa y Justicia, won three Serie A titles with Inter, where the former Chelsea forward spent four seasons.
The 44-year-old likes what he has seen from Martinez, who also has nine international goals in 17 appearances for Argentina.
"He is a very serious and focused boy. I really like that. He has a lot of personality," Crespo said.
"He is a complete player who can play in attack both alone and accompanying another striker."
