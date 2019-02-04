For any show, having former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence is like winning a jackpot. And that's what 'Chahal TV' has been trying to do, but in vain.

On Sunday, after India's 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI match at Wellington, the show's host, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to get a hold of Dhoni at the Westpac Stadium.

And this is what happened:

With Dhoni out of the picture, Chahal settled with India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma.

And the main talking point of the episode was Chahal's batting position. It's pertinent to mention that, India's number 11 (Chahal) top-scored for the visitors in the fourth match.

“When it comes to batting, our team only thinks till No. 10. We don’t care who comes to bat at no. 11, like you"

“But yeah, I would like to say, Chahal was our top scorer in the previous match which we lost. But I want you to be the top scorer in a match which we win," Sharma said.