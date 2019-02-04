﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Here's One Challenge MS Dhoni Is Afraid To Take – WATCH

Here's One Challenge MS Dhoni Is Afraid To Take – WATCH

With Dhoni out of the picture, Chahal settled with India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 February 2019
Here's One Challenge MS Dhoni Is Afraid To Take – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
Here's One Challenge MS Dhoni Is Afraid To Take – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-02-04T20:17:27+0530
Also Read

For any show, having former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence is like winning a jackpot. And that's what 'Chahal TV' has been trying to do, but in vain.

On Sunday, after India's 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI match at Wellington, the show's host, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to get a hold of Dhoni at the Westpac Stadium.

And this is what happened:

With Dhoni out of the picture, Chahal settled with India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma.

And the main talking point of the episode was Chahal's batting position. It's pertinent to mention that, India's number 11 (Chahal) top-scored for the visitors in the fourth match.

“When it comes to batting, our team only thinks till No. 10. We don’t care who comes to bat at no. 11, like you"

“But yeah, I would like to say, Chahal was our top scorer in the previous match which we lost. But I want you to be the top scorer in a match which we win," Sharma said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yuzvendra Chahal Mahendra Singh Dhoni Wellington, New Zealand Cricket Sports India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nitin Gadkari Only One In BJP With Some Guts: Rahul Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters