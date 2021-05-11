'Helping Others Is Not To Show,' Says Savio Medeira As Former India Coach Joins The Fight Against COVID-19

Legendary Indian football coach, Savio Medeira, has joined hands to 'serve community' as the country fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. But the 56-year-old prefers to stay low, and said "helping is not to show". (More Football News)

The former India midfielder has given The Goa Sikh Youth Community Kitchen a shot in the arm to boost their relief efforts during this pandemic.

The Community has been working relentlessly to distribute over 500 free meals from the Goa Medical College (GMC) main gate and has also been delivering much-needed oxygen cylinders to over 40 locations.

“I came to know that the Sikh Youth community in Goa is giving free meals outside the medical college in Bambolim, and that they are looking for donations for groceries and other essentials so that people can continue being helped,” Madeira said.

While this gesture is hardly the first display of the former Indian coach’s philanthropic nature, yet he prefers not to speak about the various initiatives he undertakes despite being pressed for an answer.

In fact, even this donation would have escaped our attention had it not been for a youngster who insisted on a photo being clicked with the former India international.

"I met them yesterday (May 10). I was happy that they are doing such humanitarian work to help people who don’t even get meals -- in some cases can’t even have any sort of food, forget meals. So, it’s a big thing," he added. “For me helping others is not to show, but to see that somebody is being helped and that’s what you have to be happy about."

Medeira has put in 17 years of uninterrupted trophy-laden service in the heart of the midfield for Goan giants Salgaocar FC. He has coached the national team to a major trophy triumph -- the 2011 SAFF Cup.

“I do a bit of donations, helping whoever is in need. Whenever we try to reach out, they feel better. That’s the most important thing," the former India international said.

The legend also urged fellow Indians to stay mentally stronger to fight COVID-19, and "be more compassionate to the people who are going through this, don’t isolate them totally, give them a call and try to be concerned about what he or she is doing and keep ourselves in prayers and ask for forgiveness from God to take this pandemic away as soon, as only He can.”

