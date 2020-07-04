Have Provided More Evidence To ICC On 2011 World Cup Final, Says Ex-Sri Lanka Sports Minister

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that he has provided the International Cricket Council (ICC) with more evidence on his claim that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed. (More Cricket News)

Aluthgamage said that he had provided ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chairman Alex Marshall with more evidence when the latter had contacted him via e-mail.

"General Manager of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, Alex Marshall sent me an e-mail. I have provided more information to him in this regard and I will continue to do so," Aluthgamage told reporters according to Sri Lankan news outlet News First.

"The International Cricket Council will investigate this. Please do not politicize this. The ones who are connected to fixing the 2011 Cricket World Cup are now spending huge amounts of money to cover this. I request the Ministry of Sports and the Sri Lanka Cricket Council to support the ICC investigation."

The Sri Lankan Sports Ministry's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had earlier said that it had ended its probe into Aluthgamage's allegations on the basis of lack of clear evidence. Aluthgamage also questioned the conditions on the basis of which the SIU did the investigation.

"I do not know based on what conditions did the Special Investigation Unit on Prevention of Offenses Relating to Sports', summoned Sri Lanka Cricket captain, former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena?" he said.

"When Kumar Sangakkara was summoned to record a statement on the match-fixing claims, his attorneys-at-law had informed the Special Investigation Unit on Prevention of Offenses Relating to Sports' that cricket players were not liable to provide statements regarding this, as the act was not valid for the claim."