November 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Marcus Harris And Will Pucovski Set Sheffield Shield Record With 486-Run Stand

Marcus Harris And Will Pucovski Set Sheffield Shield Record With 486-Run Stand

Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski surpassed the Waugh brothers for the highest partnership in Sheffield Shield history.

Omnisport 01 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Marcus Harris And Will Pucovski Set Sheffield Shield Record With 486-Run Stand
The record partnership was finally ended when Marcus Harris (in pic) was caught behind for 239.
AP File
Marcus Harris And Will Pucovski Set Sheffield Shield Record With 486-Run Stand
outlookindia.com
2020-11-01T13:44:56+05:30

Victoria pair Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski set a new Sheffield Shield record with their 486-run stand on Sunday.

New South Wales brothers Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh had held the record for the highest partnership in Sheffield Shield history – a fifth-wicket stand worth 464 in 1990.

But Harris and Pucovski surpassed the iconic duo with their monumental opening stand against South Australia on day three of their domestic red-ball clash.

Harris and Pucovski resumed on 418 without loss – the latter returning to the crease 199 not out before bringing up his second double century off the first ball of the day.

A cover drive from nine-time Australia Test batsman Harris took Victoria to 465, moving beyond the Waugh brothers.

The record partnership was finally ended when Harris was caught behind for 239 off Ashton Agar (1-113).

Young batting prodigy Pucovski – eyeing Test selection for Australia – finished unbeaten on 255 in his maiden knock as an opener as Victoria declared on 569-3 in their first innings.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Barcelona Equal Worst La Liga Start As Lionel Messi Goal Drought Goes On

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Marcus Harris Australia Cricket Cricket Australia Australia national cricket team Sports Sheffield Shield Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos