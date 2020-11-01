Victoria pair Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski set a new Sheffield Shield record with their 486-run stand on Sunday.

New South Wales brothers Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh had held the record for the highest partnership in Sheffield Shield history – a fifth-wicket stand worth 464 in 1990.

But Harris and Pucovski surpassed the iconic duo with their monumental opening stand against South Australia on day three of their domestic red-ball clash.

Harris and Pucovski resumed on 418 without loss – the latter returning to the crease 199 not out before bringing up his second double century off the first ball of the day.

Marcus Harris (227*) and Will Pucovski (226*) have set a new record for the highest partnership in Sheffield Shield history.



They've taken the score along to 0/466.



The previous mark was set by Mark and Steve Waugh.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/EISwi9FQTq#vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/sZgvpbjv5k — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) November 1, 2020

A cover drive from nine-time Australia Test batsman Harris took Victoria to 465, moving beyond the Waugh brothers.

The record partnership was finally ended when Harris was caught behind for 239 off Ashton Agar (1-113).

Will Pucovski's brought up his 250 in the #SheffieldShield.



And he's not stopping there.



How much further can he go? #vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/ttnkzULQ5O — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) November 1, 2020

Young batting prodigy Pucovski – eyeing Test selection for Australia – finished unbeaten on 255 in his maiden knock as an opener as Victoria declared on 569-3 in their first innings.

