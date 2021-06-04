Harmanpreet Kaur Wants To Play More Test Matches If Possible

June 04, 2021
Indian women will be playing a Test match after a gap of seven years when they take on hosts England in a one-off game in Bristol from June 16.

PTI 04 June 2021
Harmanpreet Kaur will be one of the Indian women's team's key figures during its tour of England.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-06-04T09:42:49+05:30

Indian women's team T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to play as many Test matches as possible because games in traditional format has been a rarity in past few years. (More Cricket News)

"It is a great feeling. Playing a Test match is a dream. I want to play many Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue (doing) this," Harmanpreet told teammate Jemimah Rodrigues in a video posted on BCCI's website.

"Playing in England with red ball is challenging and we all are very excited about this," Harmanpreet, who has so far represented India in two Tests, said added.

The flamboyant right-handed batter will be one of the team's key figures during its tour of England, where it is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T2O Internationals besides the Test match.

Harmanpreet has represented India in 104 ODIs and scored 2,532 runs with three centuries while in 114 T20 Internationals, she has aggregated 2,186 runs with one hundred.

She will now look to carry her form in white-ball cricket into the game's traditional format.

India is also scheduled to play a one-off day/night Test during their tour of Australia later this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
