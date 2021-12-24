Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Harbhajan Singh Retires: Statistical Highlights Of Turbanator's Cricket Career

Harbhajan Singh, who won two World Cups and took more than 700 international wickets, retired from cricket on December 24, 2021. Here are statistical highlights of Harbhajan Singh's career.

Harbhajan Singh last played for India in March 2016. | File Photo

2021-12-24T17:26:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 5:26 pm

A look at the significant milestones and achievements of Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in his 23-year long illustrious cricketing career, which he ended on Friday.

Harbhajan Singh Profile | Cricket News

With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan is 14th in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and fourth-best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427).

Test Cricket

Debut: vs Australia at Bengaluru - March, 1998 

Most Test wickets against Nations

95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches;
60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches;
56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches;
53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches;
45 wickets vs England in 14 matches.

Most successful Test seasons

Year-2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (Five 5-wicket hauls);
Year-2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (Six 5-wicket hauls, Two 10-wicket hauls).

Best Bowling figures in a Test innings

8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai

ODI Cricket

Debut: vs New Zealand at Sharjah - April 17, 1998

Most ODI wickets against Nations

61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches;
36 wickets vs England in 23 matches;
33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches;
32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches;
31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches

Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20I matches.

PTI Harbhajan Singh Cricket India national cricket team Retirement Sports
