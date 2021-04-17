Hansi Flick And Oliver Kahn Hold Bayern Munich Talks But Coach Says Germany Job Was Not Discussed

Hansi Flick has held talks with Oliver Kahn since Bayern Munich's exit from the Champions League but insists his own future at the club was not discussed.

Future club CEO Kahn, who will take over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge at the end of the year, is the incoming power-broker who will want clarity about head coach Flick's intentions.

The 56-year-old Flick, who delivered a treble last season, has been linked with becoming the next Germany head coach.

Rumours over Flick's apparent interest in replacing Joachim Low in that job after the Euro 2020 finals seem to have substance, given he has had ample opportunity to deny the rumours.

Suggestions of a strained relationship with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have also fuelled speculation Flick could leave Bayern at the end of this campaign.

Speaking after Bayern's Champions League title defence came to an end against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Flick said he had not spoken to Kahn and did not know what the former goalkeeper would want to talk to him about.

However Flick told a news conference on Friday: "I talked to Oliver Kahn briefly, but about other things. It's not as if there's any pressure on me or us. We talked very briefly. We talked about this week and how important this week is.

"We also talked about how we digested the Champions League exit. That's what we talked about - nothing else, not the future."

#Flick on the title race: "We are extremely focused. There are still six games to go, and 18 points up for grabs. We can't take our foot off the gas. The team will need to continue to bring the same mentality to the table that they always do." #packmas pic.twitter.com/C9x9AOqVQ6 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 16, 2021

Bundesliga leaders Bayern face Wolfsburg on Saturday and then Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, with both opponents sitting in the top six and chasing objectives of their own. They then tackle Mainz on the following Saturday.

Flick said: "Everybody in this club knows how important this week is. I heard we could get a fifth star on the shirt if we win the championship. That would be fantastic."

Former Germany assistant boss Flick nevertheless admits he is having restless nights.

"The Champions League exit is still present - this doesn't go away that quickly," he said.

"I'm not sleeping great at the moment. I think you can probably tell. The truth is that life continues. We have a big challenge ahead, three important games ahead for our season goals."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine