Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Russian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Wins 100th F1 Race To Take Lead Over Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.

Russian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Wins 100th F1 Race To Take Lead Over Max Verstappen
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drink champagne after wining the Russian Formula One Grand Prix | AP

Trending

Russian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Wins 100th F1 Race To Take Lead Over Max Verstappen
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T22:08:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:08 pm

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. (More Motorsports News)

Hamilton dropped to seventh place but fought back and passed Lando Norris for the win. “It’s taken a long time to get to 100 and at times, I wasn’t sure it would come,” Hamilton said. It was Hamilton’s fifth win of the season and his first since the British Grand Prix in July.

“It’s a magical moment,” Hamilton said. “I could only have dreamed of still being here and having this opportunity to win these races and get to drive with such phenomenal talents this late in my career.”

Hamilton turned Verstappen’s five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own after the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid. After his tough start, Hamilton started moving up with a tough overtake around the outside of Fernando Alonso,  a duel with echoes of their season as teammates when Hamilton was a rookie in 2007.

Verstappen started last after a penalty for an engine change but sliced through the field and had Hamilton in sight by the halfway stage. Hamilton’s Mercedes worked better on the hard tires in the second half of the race.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

But then the rain came and Verstappen switched to intermediate tires early, allowing him to claim an unexpected podium finish and limit the damage to his hopes of a first title.

“We didn’t lose so many points today, so that’s really, really good,” Verstappen told his team over the radio. It doesn’t take much rain to make a difference in Sochi, where the flat track means water is slow to drain away.

If not for the rain, Hamilton said, “it would have been tough to get past Lando. He had great pace.” Norris had been aiming to give McLaren back-to-back wins after Daniel Ricciardo took victory at the last race in Italy when Hamilton and Verstappen collided.

Hamilton has now won the Russian Grand Prix on five of eight occasions, and his victory Sunday continues a clean sweep of victories in Russia for Mercedes cars.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Sochi Formula One Grand Prix Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates India's First Sports Arbitration Centre in Gujarat

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates India's First Sports Arbitration Centre in Gujarat

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Cross 10,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

There Are Many People With A Lot Of Promise At Junior Level: Anand On Future Of Indian Chess

Ravindra Jadeja Credits Bat Swing For Setting Up CSK's Last-Ball Victory Vs KKR in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Punishes KKR As CSK Score Dramatic Last-Ball Win In Abu Dhabi

Igor Stimac Reveals 23-man India Football Squad For SAFF Championship

Dhruv Kapila, Arjun M.R. Claim Win As India Shuttlers Lose 1-4 To Thailand In Sudirman Cup

IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Out To Spoil Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Sports

Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel Star As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hammer Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021- Highlights

Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel Star As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hammer Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021- Highlights

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season

Parthiv Patel's Father Passes Away

Parthiv Patel's Father Passes Away

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers

Read More from Outlook

'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh': How King Khan Impacted Women's Aspirations In India

'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh': How King Khan Impacted Women's Aspirations In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Author Shrayana Bhattacharya has been investigating women's employment across different sectors and found how, Shah Rukh Khan had an impact beyond Bollywood films.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement