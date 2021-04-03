April 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Gurkeerat Singh Mann Joins KKR As Replacement For Rinku Singh For IPL 2021

Gurkeerat Singh Mann Joins KKR As Replacement For Rinku Singh For IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat Singh Mann at his base price of Rs 50 lakh

PTI 03 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gurkeerat Singh Mann Joins KKR As Replacement For Rinku Singh For IPL 2021
Gurkeerat Singh Mann last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of 2021 auction
Courtesy: Instagram
Gurkeerat Singh Mann Joins KKR As Replacement For Rinku Singh For IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-04-03T23:28:52+05:30

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as the replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury. (More Cricket News)

Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games.

His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.

The 14th edition of the lucrative league starts on April 9.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lille: Neymar Sees Red As French Champions Lose Ground At The Top - Video

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Cricket - IPL Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos