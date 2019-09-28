Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Gurjit Kaur Scores Last-Minute Goal As India Women's Hockey Team Beats Great Britain

Gurjit Kaur Scores Last-Minute Goal As India Women's Hockey Team Beats Great Britain

It was a brilliant come-from-behind victory for the India women's hockey team after trailing 0-1 as goals from Sharmila Devi and Gurjit Kaur sealed the issue (2-1) for the visiting side against Great Britain.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Gurjit Kaur Scores Last-Minute Goal As India Women's Hockey Team Beats Great Britain
The second game of the five-match series between the India women's hockey team and Great Britain will be played on Sunday (September 29).
Twitter
Gurjit Kaur Scores Last-Minute Goal As India Women's Hockey Team Beats Great Britain
outlookindia.com
2019-09-28T10:57:10+0530

Gurjit Kaur's last minute effort saw Indian women's hockey team beat Great Britain 2-1 in a thrilling opening encounter of the five-match series.

It was a brilliant come-from-behind victory for India after trailing 0-1 as goals from Sharmila Devi and Gurjit sealed the issue for the visiting side.

In the first quarter, neither team managed to break the deadlock, despite sporadic attacks from both teams.

ALSO READ: Former India Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh Joins BJP

In the second quarter, India took control of the game and won a couple of penalty corners in the first few minutes forcing smart saves from custodian Maddie Hinch.

Soon enough, it was Great Britain's turn but in India's goalkeeper Savita Punia pulled off a smart save to deny the home team as it was goalless at half-time.

Great Britain broke through first in the final quarter, with Emily Defrond scoring in the 46th minute to give her team the much-needed lead.

Despite trailing, India mounted pressure and soon reaped the dividends with Sharmila restoring parity.

The match looked like ending in a draw but with 48 seconds left, India won a short corner and Gurjit successfully converted it. The second match of the series will be played on Sunday (September 29). 

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurjit Kaur Marlow (United Kingdom) India Women's Hockey Team Hockey Great Britain women's national field hockey team Sports
Next Story : La Liga: Villarreal Register Crushing Win Over Real Betis
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement