Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp

The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently concluded Senior National Championship, Junior Men National Championship and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp
India head coach Graham Reid with national hockey players. India's next big challenge will be at FIH Pro League, Asian Games 2022. | File Photo

Trending

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T14:28:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 2:28 pm

Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players, selected for the senior men's national camp, beginning January 3 in Bengaluru. (More Hockey News)

The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently concluded Senior National Championship, Junior Men National Championship and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

The 60-member list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of the team's preparations for the FIH Pro League 2022 matches.

"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero. It's really important to move ahead and start afresh," said India head coach Graham Reid.

"With the FIH Pro League, Asian Games 2022, and various other top-level tournaments lined up ahead, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season."

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Selected players:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh P.R, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Pawan, Kamalbir Singh, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Ayush Dwivedi.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Mohd Faraz, Parampreet Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Biju Ekka, Sheshe Gowda B M, Ashis Kumar Topno, Jugraj Singh, Bharath K R, Likhith BM, Keshav Tyagi, Sushil Dhanwar.

Forwards: Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Prabhjot Singh, Pardeep Singh, Abhishek, Abharan Sudev, Mohd. Raheel, Sukhjeet Singh,; Pawan Rajbhar, Mohd Umar. 

Tags

PTI Graham Reid Manpreet Singh Hockey India National Hockey Team Paris Olympic Games 2024 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Cricket Team Selection: Ravi Shastri Says Rahul Dravid And Captains Should Have A Say

India Cricket Team Selection: Ravi Shastri Says Rahul Dravid And Captains Should Have A Say

Neeraj Chopra Sets New Target, Says 'Medal Is One Thing, Distance Is Another'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Supporters Planning Qatar Trips Likely To Face Hotel Shortage

ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Second Spot In Bowlers' And All-Rounders' List

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: Mohammed Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets, South Africa - 164/7

AUS Vs ENG: Chris Silverwood To Miss Fourth Ashes Test In Sydney Due To COVID-19 Close Contact

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam Participation Still In Doubt

Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22: Phil Foden Takes City 8 Points Clear At Top

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

John Terry, Former Chelsea Footballer, Returns To Stamford Bridge In Consultancy Role

John Terry, Former Chelsea Footballer, Returns To Stamford Bridge In Consultancy Role

SA Vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Hopeful Of South Africa Winning First Test Against India At Centurion

SA Vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Hopeful Of South Africa Winning First Test Against India At Centurion

SA Vs IND: India Eye Win In Centurion Test As KL Rahul Enters Record Books - Statistical Highlights

SA Vs IND: India Eye Win In Centurion Test As KL Rahul Enters Record Books - Statistical Highlights

Ross Taylor, New Zealand Batter, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Ross Taylor, New Zealand Batter, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement