July 27, 2020
Poshan
Government Red-Flags PUBG? Bad News For Indian Cricket Team

The Indian government has shortlisted PUBG along with 274 Chinese apps, which will be examined for any violation of national security and user privacy.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2020
The Indian national team players like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey are known to be big fans of PUBG.
2020-07-27T14:08:55+0530

In what could be a bad hit on the Indian cricket team's way of dealing with boredom during long tours, PUBG could face a possible ban in the foreseeable future.

The national team players like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey are known to be big fans of the mobile game, backed by Tencent.

The Indian government has made a list of 275 Chinese applications which will be examined for any violation of national security and user privacy. This comes after the recent ban on 59 Chinese apps, which includes TikTok.

The recent developments are happening simultaneously with the geopolitical tensions between India and China. According to Economic Times, official sources have revealed that more Chinese apps are being investigated regarding their funding. "Some of these apps have been red-flagged due to security reasons while others have been listed for violation of data sharing and privacy concerns," an official told Economic Times.

