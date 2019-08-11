﻿
Global T20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh Injures Himself While Attempting Slog Sweep – WATCH

Toronto Nationals captain Yuvraj Singh tried to sweep a Fawad Ahmed delivery during their Global T20 Canada league match against Montreal Tigers, but ended up injuring himself

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
Yuvraj Singh recently retired hurt twice in Global T20 Canada.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
2019-08-11T11:58:27+0530

Former India all-rounder and Toronto Nationals captain Yuvraj Singh injured himself while playing a sweep shot during their Global T20 Canada league match against Montreal Tigers at Brampton last week.

Yuvraj, 37, tried to sweep a Fawad Ahmed delivery in the 8th over, but ended up missing the ball and was seen immediately holding his back in pain. The left-handed batsman tried to brave the pain, but walked off in visible discomfort.

Also Read: Yuvraj Refuses To Play Over Delay In Money In Canada T20 League

Watch it here:

Chasing a 137-run target, Nationals won the match by four wickets with 15 balls to spare.

In the Eliminator against Winnipeg Hawks, which they lost by two runs in D/L method, Yuvraj once again retired hurt after taking a single in the 16th over.

