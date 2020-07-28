'Give Her Full Credit', Virat Kohli Hails Anushka Sharma's Influence In His Life

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli hailed his wife Anushka Sharma for making him a better person. Kohli feels the Bollywood superstar has helped him grow on and off the field.

The duo first met during a shampoo commercial in 2013 and began dating then.

Speaking to Mayank Agarwal on his show, Open Nets with Mayank, he said, "I give her full credit for making me see a different side altogether. I'm so grateful that she is my life partner because you learn from each other. I was a very closed person before, wasn't very practical. When you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook to things, your invariably are challenged to see another point of view.

"That was something that changed my mindset completely. I was very closed, rigid, did not have an understanding of things that well. She made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture. My responsibility as a player, with who I am today and what that brings along with it. Setting an example for people in the right manner, the realisation of all these things has come from being with Anushka.

I will always give her full credit for that. You have to acknowledge and accept that something has happened in your life and you should be able to say, 'yes this is the reason why I have understood so many things'. If that wasn't the case I would have been the same person today, if I hadn't met someone like her who is so convinced about what she wants to do, has a great understanding of minute things.

"She understands people and situations so well. She made me realise a lot of things. It's been an absolute blessing that I found a life partner like her and it has made me change as a person for good."

Kohli is pretty popular for crediting his wife for her influence in his life. They got married in a lavish manner in Italy in 2018.