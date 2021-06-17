June 17, 2021
Gianluigi Buffon Extends Career, Return To His First Club

Parma posted a playful video on social media of Gianluigi Buffon digging up his old shirt and a Superman outfit in one of the goals at Ennio Tardini stadium

Agencies 17 June 2021
Gianluigi Buffon Extends Career, Return To His First Club
Gianluigi Buffon first tasted international glory with Parma by helping the team win the UEFA Cup in 1999.
Courtesy: Twitter (@1913parmacalcio)
Gianluigi Buffon Extends Career, Return To His First Club
outlookindia.com
2021-06-17T19:02:36+05:30

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon rejoined second-division Parma on Thursday more than a quarter century after beginning his legendary career with the team. (More Football News)

Parma posted a playful video on social media of Buffon digging up his old Parma shirt and a Superman outfit in one of the goals at Ennio Tardini stadium.

"I'm back," Buffon said.

The 43-year-old Buffon recently left Juventus, where he was being used as a reserve to Wojciech Szczesny.

Parma did not immediately release details about the contract.

Buffon first tasted international glory with Parma by helping the team win the UEFA Cup in 1999.

He then was a key player in Italy's run to the 2006 World Cup title and won numerous titles with Juventus.

Parma was relegated after finishing last in Serie A in its first season under new American ownership.

(AP)

Agencies Gianluigi Buffon Football Football Transfer Sports

