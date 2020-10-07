October 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  German Football Association Offices Raided On Suspicion Of Tax Evasion

German Football Association Offices Raided On Suspicion Of Tax Evasion

The German Football Association (DFB) chose to give itself a "major tax advantage" by intentionally falsely declaring income, German prosecutors allege

Omnisport 07 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
German Football Association Offices Raided On Suspicion Of Tax Evasion
German police officers stand in front of the German football association DFB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany
AP Photo/Michael Probst
German Football Association Offices Raided On Suspicion Of Tax Evasion
outlookindia.com
2020-10-07T18:56:04+05:30

German prosecutors and tax authorities have searched the German Football Association's (DFB) offices on suspicion of tax evasion. (More Football News)

The homes of six current and former DFB officials have also been searched as part of an investigation into alleged intentional declared income falsification.

It relates to advertising revenue from the German national team's games in 2014 and 2015 being declared as from asset management, prosecutors say.

The DFB does not pay taxes for any income from asset management but is obliged to do so for earnings from any commercial activities.

Prosecutors say this false declaration has led to €4.7million in unpaid taxes.

Around 200 officials took part in searches across several locations in Hesse, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate.

"Based on the investigation until now there is the suspicion that those accused knew of the tax incorrectness but consciously chose to give the DFB a major tax advantage," chief public prosecutor Nadja Niesen said in a statement released to German news agency DPA.

The six people and their positions in the organisation were not made public.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova Back In Roland Garros Semis After Eight Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Germany Football Tax evasion Germany national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos