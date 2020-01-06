January 06, 2020
Geoff Hurst, Borussia Dortmund Lead Tributes To Germany's 1966 World Cup 'Ghost-Goal' Keeper Hans Tilkowski

Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski has passed away, his former club Borussia Dortmund have confirmed

Omnisport 06 January 2020
Hans Tilkowski and Geoff Hurst
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-01-06T19:41:26+0530

Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski has passed away aged 84, with Geoff Hurst and his former club Borussia Dortmund leading the tributes. (More Football News)

Tilkowski played in the famous World Cup final between England and West Germany at Wembley in 1966, in which Hurst scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win for the hosts.

Hurst's second goal, which came in the 101st minute following a 2-2 draw in normal time, remains controversial to this day, as it was unclear whether the ball had crossed the line.

On Monday, Dortmund confirmed Tilkowski, who spent four years at the club between 1963 and 1967, winning the DFB-Pokal and the European Cup Winners' Cup, had died on Sunday after a long illness.

Hurst, England's hero of their only World Cup triumph, led the tributes to Tilkowski on social media, posting on Twitter: "Very sad to receive a call earlier to let me know that Germany's goalkeeper from 66 World Cup, Hans Tilkowski, has died.

"Terrific player for his club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very fine man, I very much enjoyed the time we spent together over the years.

"Sending kindest thoughts especially to his family, very touched that they called to let me know, and sincere condolences to all his friends and fans. Very sad indeed."

