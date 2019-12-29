December 30, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Delhi Cricket Association Officials Fight During AGM, Gautam Gambhir Wants DDCA Dissolved

Delhi Cricket Association Officials Fight During AGM, Gautam Gambhir Wants DDCA Dissolved

Rival officials of the Delhi and District Cricket Association exchanged blows during the AGM on Sunday. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir called it 'shameful'

PTI 29 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Delhi Cricket Association Officials Fight During AGM, Gautam Gambhir Wants DDCA Dissolved
Gautam Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as "shameful".
Twitter
Delhi Cricket Association Officials Fight During AGM, Gautam Gambhir Wants DDCA Dissolved
outlookindia.com
2019-12-30T13:58:15+0530

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday urged the BCCI to "dissolve" Delhi and District Cricket Association and demanded bans for officials of the state body, who were involved in fracas during its Annual General Meeting.

(Sports News)

A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed the resolutions and agendas" but sources said that the AGM had its share of drama.

Blows were exchanged and ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam during the meeting.

Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as "shameful".

"DDCA GOES "ALL OUT" ...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved," Gambhir tweeted.

A source said the AGM was "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.

The DDCA appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman replacing Badar, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint. It was on Badar's suggestion, that the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.

"The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," the source added.

Next Story >>

Ashish Kumar Claims Spot In Indian Men's Squad For Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos