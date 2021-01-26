Gareth Bale Scores As Tottenham Beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 In FA Cup

Tottenham were forced to come from behind before securing a 4-1 FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers. (More Football News)

The Championship's bottom club stunned their Premier League opponents when Fred Onyedinma capitalised on fine work by Uche Ikpeazu.

Gareth Bale went close either side of the opener and was on hand to level in first-half stoppage time.

Spurs dominated after the break, although Jose Mourinho felt the need to introduce Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele - the latter sealing a place in round five with a late brace after Harry Winks' classy 20-yard chip gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the 86th-minute.

Bale botched a glorious fourth-minute chance, heading wide unchallenged at the back post from Lucas Moura's corner.

The Real Madrid loanee then whipped a left-footed shot just wide from the edge of the box but Tottenham were behind in the 25th minute.

Ikpeazu spun Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez could only take the pace off a low cross, leaving Onyedinma to slam home.

Bale led the response, skipping past Joe Jacobson to shoot into the side netting before teeing up Moussa Sissoko for a speculative shot that looped off Darius Charles - on for the injured Jacobson - and against the post.

The equaliser was coming and it was no surprise to see the Wales star get it, hooking Lucas' teasing delivery over Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Lucas and Bale each drove at the Wycombe defence and shot wide early in the second period, although their dominance did not translate into a lead and Mourinho called for Kane.

The England captain beautifully brought down Ben Davies' 70th-minute chip over the Wycombe defence but Allsop got enough on the shot for Jack Grimmer to hack out of the goal mouth.

Kane was thwarted by Allsop once more but, when the ball was scrambled clear, Winks stylishly capitalised.

Instantly the game was stretched and Son thrived in the resulting space to lay on Ndombele's fifth goal of the season.

That personal tally became six in injury time, with delicate footwork and a blistering finish a combination too strong for Wycombe's gallant and shattered backline.

What does it mean? People might soon start talking about the year ending in 1

Spurs won the FA Cup as part of a double in 1961, then lifted the famous old trophy in 1981 and 1991, having also won it in 1901 and 1921. The 21st century hasn't been kind enough to extend the quirk just yet, but Mourinho's EFL Cup finalists will travel to Everton in the last-16 with an eye on potential silverware.

Bale makes his case

Notwithstanding some erratic finishing, there were flashes of Bale's best here, as he hauled Spurs back into the match - alongside the similarly impressive Moura - when events briefly threatened to get away from them. Eight shots were double the next best from a Tottenham player and he completed all three of his attempted dribbles.

Ikpeazu makes life tough for Alderweireld

Spurs' Belgian defender will look back with no fondness on his role in Wycombe's goal and the imposing Ikpeazu gave him a thorough working over. Alderweireld won four out of seven duels and only two from five aerial duels.

What's next?

Tottenham entertain champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday, while Wycombe have a tough trip to promotion-chasing Brentford at the weekend.

