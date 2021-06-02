French Open: Novak Djokovic Too Sharp For Tennys Sandgren In Roland Garros Opener

Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the French Open thanks to a straight-sets win over Tennys Sandgren in the final match at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The top seed – beaten by Rafael Nadal, who is in the same half of the draw, in the Paris final last year – had won his previous 16 first-round contests at the French Open, and there never appeared to be any danger of him failing to extend that record on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Indeed, this meeting lasted under two hours, with the world number one cruising through 6-2 6-4 6-2 without conceding serve and while hitting 33 winners in the process.

It also brought up his fourth career win over Sandgren, maintaining a 100 per cent record over the world number 66. Pablo Cuevas awaits in round two.

Sandgren was a break down in a hurry as Djokovic breezed through the first set in just 31 minutes.

The 34-year-old – a five-time Roland Garros finalist who claimed his solitary title at the event in 2016 – grew frustrated in the second set as he made nine unforced errors and offered up six break points, yet he saved them all.

It evidently demoralised Sandgren, who had put everything into trying to draw level, and the American swiftly found himself 4-1 and two breaks down in the final set, with Djokovic moving through the gears.

A sloppy shot into the net cost Djokovic his first match-point opportunity at 5-2 up, yet he made no mistake as he served out for the win – Sandgren's overhit cross-court forehand rounding off a one-sided contest.

Simply Stunning @DjokerNole puts on a near perfect display to sail to his 17th consecutive first round victory in Paris 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 over Sandgren. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lFAF0Aikgt — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021

Data Slam: Super Djokovic serves up a treat

Eighteen-time grand slam champion Djokovic may not have needed to live up to his own lofty standards, but his service game was typically excellent in the evening session. He landed 49 of 73 first serves, helping him to win 86 per cent of his first-serve points (42/49).

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 33/21

Sandgren – 25/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 4/2

Sandgren – 5/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 5/11

Sandgren – 0/6

