April 04, 2021
Poshan
French Open Could Be Postponed, Accepts France's Sports Minister

France's minister of sports, Roxana Maracineanu, says the French Open could be put back after the country entered a third lockdown

Omnisport 04 April 2021
Rafael Nadal won last year's French Open, which was postponed by four months, to pull level with Roger Federer's record of 20 grand slam titles
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-04-04T18:59:07+05:30

Next month's French Open could be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to France's minister of sports. (More Tennis News)

France entered its third national lockdown on Saturday in a bid to halt another surge of COVID-19 cases, which had threatened to overwhelm hospitals across the country. 

Professional sporting events are largely exempt from the restrictions, but minister of sports Roxana Maracineanu has suggested the French Open could be put back from its scheduled May 23 start date.

"We are in discussions with them [the French Tennis Federation] to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events," she told radio station France Info.

"Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports."

Rafael Nadal won last year's French Open, which was postponed by four months, to pull level with Roger Federer's record of 20 grand slam titles.

