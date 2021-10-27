Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony

Kidambi Srikanth had lost to Kento Momota last week also at Denmark Open but he produced a much better display in Paris.

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony
Kidambi Srikanth lost his singles second round match to Kento Momota of Japan, 18-21 22-20 21-19 in 79-minute match. | File Photo

Trending

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T18:03:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 6:03 pm

Kidambi Srikanth suffered a heartbreaking defeat against top seed Kento Momota to make a second round exit but India's mixed doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, in Paris on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

The Rio quarterfinalist played his heart out to match the Japanese and also held two-point lead towards the end of the decider but ended up losing the men's singles second round 18-21 22-20 21-19 in 79-minute match.

Srikanth had lost to Momota last week also at Denmark Open but he produced a much better display here and came agonisingly close to outwitting the two-time world champion only to fall short in the end.

Rankireddy and Ponappa, the world number 24 pair beat Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow 21-19 21-15 in 37 minutes.

They are likely to face second seeded Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti next.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Srikanth ran up a 4-0 lead but Momota clawed back to level the score. He again moved to a 8-5 advantage only to see the Japanese eke out a slender 11-10 lead at the break.

After the break, Momota kept his nose ahead despite Srikanth snapping at his heels and drawing parity at 18-18 at one stage.

The second game was even more engrossing contest as lead exchanged hands many times before Momota managed to take a 11-9 advantage at the breather.

The Japanese held two game points but Srikanth staged a superb foughback and reeled off four straight points to roar back into the contest.

The decider started with a similar intensity with Srikanth heading to 9-6 advantage but Momota made it 11-10 at the break.

The Indian moved to 19-17 but a couple of errors cost him the match.

India's doubles Olympic medallist P V Sindhu along with other Indians will compete later in the day. 

Tags

PTI Srikanth Kidambi Paris France Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Former IPL Boss Lalit Modi Questions CVC Capital's Entry Into Cash-Rich League

Former IPL Boss Lalit Modi Questions CVC Capital's Entry Into Cash-Rich League

National Sports Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Sunil Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

NAM Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Namibia Bowl First Against Scotland

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

Why Pakistan Cricket Team Is Flying High In T20 World Cup 2021 - Three Reasons Explained

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips To 5th; Shaheen Afridi Gains 11 Places

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Injured Martin Guptill Doubtful For India Clash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from Sports

Waqar Younis Apologises For 'Namaz In Front Of Hindu' Comment After IND v PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Waqar Younis Apologises For 'Namaz In Front Of Hindu' Comment After IND v PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement