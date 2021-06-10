June 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Beats Tamara Zidansek, Advances To Final

French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Beats Tamara Zidansek, Advances To Final

Pavlyuchenkova defeated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 to become the first Russian woman to reach a final at a major since Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open

Associated Press (AP) 10 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:10 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Beats Tamara Zidansek, Advances To Final
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova throws a kiss to the audience after defeating Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
AP Photo/Michel Euler
French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Beats Tamara Zidansek, Advances To Final
outlookindia.com
2021-06-10T21:10:55+05:30

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. (More Sports News)

The 31st-seeded player defeated unseeded Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 to become the first Russian woman to reach a final at a major since Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open.

Both players struggled with their serves on Court Philippe Chatrier but Pavlyuchenkova managed to hold her nerves better on important points.

Zidansek, who had never been beyond the second round at a major before, hit some superb drop shots and forehand winners but also made 33 unforced errors.

"I wanted this so much that right now I don’t feel anything," Pavlyuchenkova said. "Tennis is such a mental sport. That's what is really hard about tennis."

None of the four women’s semifinalists had previously advanced so far at a Grand Slam tournament.

Pavlyuchenkova will either 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari or Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday's final.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ollie Robinson To Take 'Short Break' From Cricket After Racist Tweets Controversy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Paris WTA Tour Tennis French Open Roland Garros Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos