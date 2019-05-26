French Open 2019, Women's Singles: Angelique Kerber Stunned By Teenager Anastasia Potapova, Becomes First Seed To Crash Out

﻿
Angelique Kerber needs a victory in Paris to complete a career Grand Slam, having added the 2018 Wimbledon title to 2016 successes at the Australian Open and US Open

Omnisport 26 May 2019
Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on May 26, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-05-26T18:08:03+0530

Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber became the first seed to exit the French Open as she lost to 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova on Sunday.

Kerber needs a victory in Paris to complete a career Grand Slam, having added the 2018 Wimbledon title to 2016 successes at the Australian Open and US Open.

But that long-awaited triumph will not come this year after the German fell at the first hurdle, going down 6-4 6-2 against world number 81 Potapova.

Kerber was well below her brilliant best and Potapova took the first set at the end of a break-heavy opener.

The fifth seed was then broken again in her first service game of the second set and she scarcely looked like recovering as Potapova cruised to a first win over a top-10 player in her Roland Garros debut.

Welcome to the show

In her Roland-Garros main draw debut, @nastiaapotapova upsets No. 5 seed Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2.#RG19 pic.twitter.com/abU80zJTyl

— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2019
Kerber, who withdrew from the Madrid Open earlier this month with a right ankle injury, is without a WTA Tour title this season and has still not been past the quarter-finals at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Potapova faces Wang Yafan or Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

