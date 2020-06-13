Erling Haaland scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Dusseldorf that keeps their slim hopes of usurping Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich alive. (More Football News)
Lucien Favre's men looked to be heading to a limp draw after Raphael Guerreiro's second-half strike was disallowed for handball, with Fortuna hitting the post twice, but substitute Haaland headed home to ensure Bayern cannot go nine points clear with three matches left later on Saturday.
Dortmund had been the superior side in the first half, with Jadon Sancho crafting several opportunities – but without Haaland on the pitch after recent struggles with a knee problem, BVB were guilty of spurning some fine chances.
Haaland was introduced in the second half and had a role in Guerreiro finding the net, only for his effort to be wiped out by VAR.
After Fortuna twice went desperately close to stealing a win for themselves, which would have given Bayern a chance of clinching the title on the same day, Haaland sent a wonderful header into the net with one of the last actions of the match.
Haaland the Hero! pic.twitter.com/UTjni5Mke4— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 13, 2020
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Indian-Origin Doctor Performs Double-Lung Transplant On Covid-19 Patient In US
Global Covid-19 Cases Reach 7.5 Million, Death Toll Nears 421,000
BCCI Plans IPL In Empty Stadiums, Says Can't Afford Loss Of Revenue