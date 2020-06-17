June 17, 2020
Poshan
Formula E Set To Resume With Six Races In Berlin From August 5

PTI 17 June 2020
Formula E will resume with six races in Berlin to finish its season.

Formula E says the races will take place from Aug. 5-13 at the disused Tempelhof Airport in a series of two-day double-headers. No other races are scheduled.

Each pair of races in Berlin will use a different track configuration to provide some variety. There will be no spectators, mandatory coronavirus testing and a maximum number of 1,000 people on site.

Formula E got through five races before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and most recently raced on Feb. 29 in Morocco. Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa leads the championship with 28 points.

Formula E was scheduled to have a 14-race season. Races in London, New York and Paris are among those which will not be held this year.

