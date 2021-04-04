April 04, 2021
Poshan
Former Table Tennis Player Suhas Kulkarni Dies Due To COVID-19

Suhas Kulkarni was actively involved with the game with coaching and also regularly played in Masters' TT tournaments at the National and International level

PTI 04 April 2021
Team Ace's Suhas Kulkarni competing with Century Warriors' Sameer Bhate during a Mumbai Super League match in 2016
Courtesy: Twitter (@ttteamace)
2021-04-04T15:01:38+05:30

Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died in neighbouring Thane on Sunday. (More Sports News)

He was 68 and is survived by mother, wife and daughter.

According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to Covid 19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.

After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game with coaching and also regularly played in Masters' TT tournaments at the National and International level.

He had also won National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019.

