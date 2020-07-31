July 31, 2020
Corona
Former Saurashtra Cricket Coach Hasmukhbhai Joshi Dead

Hasmukhbhai Joshi was 85-years-old

PTI 31 July 2020
Hasmukhbhai Joshi also published a book 'Old Ranji Trophy Players of the Period 1963 to 1969 – my teammates and intimates'.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-07-31T13:59:08+05:30

Former Saurashtra coach and manager Hasmukhbhai Joshi, popularly known as 'Bababhai' in cricketing circles, died on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association said.

Joshi was 85-years-old.

"Bababhai Joshi served cricket of Saurashtra in many capacities; as a player, selector of Under 16, Under 19, Under 22, umpire, coach and as a manager," the SCA said in a media statement.

He also published a book 'Old Ranji Trophy Players of the Period 1963 to 1969 – my teammates and intimates'.

Former BCCI and SCA Secretary Niranjan Shah conveyed heartfelt sympathies on Joshi's demise.

"Bababhai was the man with quality, ethics, and great cricketing capabilities," said Shah.

