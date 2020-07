Former Saurashtra Cricket Coach Hasmukhbhai Joshi Dead

Former Saurashtra coach and manager Hasmukhbhai Joshi, popularly known as 'Bababhai' in cricketing circles, died on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association said.

Joshi was 85-years-old.

"Bababhai Joshi served cricket of Saurashtra in many capacities; as a player, selector of Under 16, Under 19, Under 22, umpire, coach and as a manager," the SCA said in a media statement.

He also published a book 'Old Ranji Trophy Players of the Period 1963 to 1969 – my teammates and intimates'.

Former BCCI and SCA Secretary Niranjan Shah conveyed heartfelt sympathies on Joshi's demise.

"Bababhai was the man with quality, ethics, and great cricketing capabilities," said Shah.