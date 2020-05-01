May 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Former PCB Chairman Reveals Banned Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Suffers From Epilepsy

Former PCB Chairman Reveals Banned Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Suffers From Epilepsy

Umar Akmal was recently slapped with a three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PTI 01 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Former PCB Chairman Reveals Banned Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Suffers From Epilepsy
Najam Sethi also claimed that Umar Akmal put himself above the team despite being a supremely talented cricketer.
Twitter
Former PCB Chairman Reveals Banned Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Suffers From Epilepsy
outlookindia.com
2020-05-01T10:07:14+0530

In a startling revelation, former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has claimed that banned Test batsman Umar Akmal suffers from epilepsy for which he had refused to take treatment.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Umar was recently slapped with a three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sethi, who was Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Head of Executive Committee between 2013 and 2018, said when he took over the reins of the cricket body, the first problem he faced concerned Umar.

"We had medical reports that confirmed he suffered from epilepsy fits and we called him back from the West Indies. When I met him I told him it was a serious problem and he needed to take a break and get proper treatment. But he was not willing to accept this. He was mentally not there," Sethi told a TV Channel.

"Anyway I stopped him from playing for two months but later on we sent the medical reports to the selectors and left it to them because I didn't like to interfere in their work."

Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

Sethi also claimed that Umar put himself above the team despite being a supremely talented cricketer.

"...but he refuses to accept discipline and he is an individualistic player prone to play with instinct. He plays for himself not for his team. He is outside all discipline."

The former official also feels the three-year ban imposed on Umar would eventually end his career.

"I am afraid his career is threatened and it appears to me to be the end of the line for him. Umar has always been someone outside all discipline and this three-year ban was going to happen," he said.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Portuguese Football League To Resume On May 30

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos