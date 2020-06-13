Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Posting via his Twitter handle, he wrote, "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah".
I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020
Recently, the former Pakistan captain hit the headlines for his comments on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to covid-19. He also commented on the Kashmir issue, receiving backlash from Indian personalities.
As a cricketer, Afridi is considered as a legend by many. He holds the record of having hit the most sixes in ODI cricket history. He has also taken over 350 wickets in ODI and 48 Test wickets, alongwith 98 T20I scalps.
