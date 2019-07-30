Former Manchester United And France Defender Patrice Evra Announces Retirement

Former Manchester United and Juventus defender Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from football.

The 38-year-old – who made 81 appearances for France – also played for Monaco, Nice and Marseille during a glittering career, which ended with West Ham in 2018.

Evra has revealed that he has started preparations to become a coach and says he has the backing of legendary United manager Alex Ferguson.

"My playing career is officially over," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license.

"In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team. Sir Alex Ferguson had predicted at the time that two of his players would become coaches of a high level: Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra."

Evra started his career with Italian sides Marsala and Monza before six seasons in France with Nice and Monaco. His form at the latter attracted the interest of Ferguson, who brought him to Old Trafford in 2006.

He then developed into one of Europe's best left-backs and enjoyed seven and a half fruitful years with the club, winning five Premier League titles and the 2007-08 Champions League.

Evra left the Red Devils for Juventus in 2014 and won two Serie A titles before returning to France with Marseille.

But Evra's time there ended in controversy after he kicked one of his side's supporters during the warm-up of a Europa League tie against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

He was subsequently banned by UEFA for seven months, returning to the Premier League to make five appearances for West Ham during the closing months of the 2017-18 season.

Evra has also become famous for his exploits on social media, which included putting the leg of a raw chicken in his mouth during an Instagram video meant as a Thanksgiving message.