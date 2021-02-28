February 28, 2021
Corona
Former India Pacer Salil Ankola Tests Positive For COVID-19

There has been a serious spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and in particular in Mumbai and Pune

PTI 28 February 2021
Salil Ankola
Courtesy: Instagram (salilankola)
2021-02-28T21:40:23+05:30

Former India speedster and current Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola on Sunday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

The former speedster took to Facebook and Instagram to share the news.

"Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It's scary to go through this but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle," Ankola wrote on his Facebook and Instagram account.

 
 
 
There has been a serious spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and in particular in Mumbai and Pune.

Ankola, who has featured in one Test and 20 ODIs for India, was chairman of senior selection committee of MCA, last December.

