Former India Opener Chetan Chauhan Critical, On Life Support After COVID-19 Infection

Chetan Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12

PTI 15 August 2020
FILE - Chetan Chauhan taking oath as a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, during the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow
File Photo
2020-08-15T17:43:02+05:30

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.

His condition did not improve and after other complications developed, he was shifted to Medanta in Gurugram.

"Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a senior DDCA official, who is keeping track of the development, told PTI on Saturday.

Chauhan, who had played 40 Tests for India, had beeen legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner.

He has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia.

