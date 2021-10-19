Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Former India Cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath Awarded MCC Life Membership

Harbhajan has more than 700-plus international wickets across formats while Srinath is currently an ICC Elite Panel Match Referee.

Javagal Srinath (L) and Harbhajan Singh have been India's stalwarts during their playing days for India. | File photo

2021-10-19T22:42:43+05:30
Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:42 pm

India’s Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath were on Tuesday awarded life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), joining 16 other cricketers who were given the honour this year. The MCC, based at Lord's, is the custodian of cricket laws. (More Cricket News)

Harbhajan and Srinath both enjoyed fine international careers. Harbhajan is India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 417 dismissals in 103 Tests and more than 700 plus international wickets across formats.

Srinath, currently an ICC Elite Panel Match Referee, is one of the greatest fast bowlers with 315 ODI wickets and 236 Test victims. “Eight of the 12 Test-playing nations are represented within this year's list, which includes some of the most recognisable names in the modern game,” said the MCC in a statement.

England's leading Test run-scorer Alastair Cook, is joined by fellow countrymen Ian Bell and Marcus Trescothick, totalling more than 39,000 international runs between them.

A fourth England star, Sarah Taylor, returned to the field this year, appearing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred, and is recognised as one of the finest wicket-keepers of her generation.

Four South African legends have been awarded honorary life membership, with Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis and Morne Morkel all receiving the honour. Kallis's 13,289 Test runs put him third on the all-time run-scoring list.

Woman batter Alex Blackwell and the stylish Damien Martyn of Australia are also included. Ian Bishop, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan all represent West Indies. Bishop took 161 wickets in just 43 matches, while Chanderpaul is West Indies’ most capped Test player (164) and only seven players have scored more than his 11,867 runs.

Sarwan racked up 15 Test centuries, and his 291 against England in 2009 equalled the highest individual score by a West Indian on English soil by Sir Viv Richards in 1976. Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka took 433 Test wickets in a career spanning almost two decades and features in the top ten of all-time wicket-takers.

Sara McGlashan is a sole New Zealander on the list, appearing over 200 times for the White Ferns over the course of a 14-year career and Zimbabwean allrounder Grant Flower has been recognised for his 10,000 international runs in 288 matches.

“Once approved by the MCC Committee, letters of invitation are sent to the individual to accept. There is no set number per year. Nominees can accept and be granted the honour at any time,” the statement added.

Harbhajan Singh Javagal Srinath Herschelle Gibbs Jacques Kallis Hashim Amla Morne Morkel Ian Bishop Ramnaresh Sarwan London Cricket MCC World Cricket Committee ICC (International Cricket Council) BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India)
