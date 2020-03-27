Former India All-Rounder LR Shukla Helps Groundsmen With Rice, Pulses; Donates MLA Salary, BCCI Pension

Former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla, now the minister of state (sports and youth affairs) in West Bengal, has not only donated his three months' MLA salary and BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic but has also helped the groundsmen of the 'Maidan' with rice and pulses.

"In 1999, I had helped with donations to the central government during the Kargil war. It is my duty now as a minister and also a responsible citizen of the country. Today, I also helped the maidan groundsmen with rice and pulses," Shukla told IANS on Friday.

"We need to fight this together. The groundsmen also need help. I have played for a decent amount of time and now since I can help them, I should," he added.

Shukla had earlier urged people of the state to come out and support the cause.

"In these difficult times, did my bit, humbly donated my three months' salary to CM's relief fund. PLs come forward and stand in support with one and all," he said in a tweet.

Shukla had played three ODIs for India in 1999 and also represented Bengal and East Zone in over 100 first-class matches. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) he turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The total number of positive cases in West Bengal has risen to 10 after a 66-year-old man, admitted to a private hospital, here, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

India has seen the number of positive cases shoot up to over 750 with as many as 20 casualties.

On Wednesday, the CAB had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration in Corona Aid with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das came forward to contribute to the cause by donating one lakh each. Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate.