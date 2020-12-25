Former England batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83. (More Cricket News)

Left-hander Edrich played 77 Tests between 1963 and 1976, scoring over 5,000 runs at an impressive average of 43.54 and captaining his country on one occasion.

Edrich made a magnificent unbeaten 310 not out at the top of the order in a hammering of New Zealand at Headingley in 1965, the fifth-highest Test score for England.

He crafted 12 centuries in the longest format and two half-centuries in his seven ODI appearances.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Tom Harrison said on Christmas Day: "With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman – one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.

We are very sad to hear of the death of @englandcricket & @surreycricket great, John Edrich.



Edrich scored three superb Test centuries at the Home of Cricket during his wonderful career.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1s0pMN8UBl — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 25, 2020

"His duels with some of the world's best fast bowlers were legendary, and it's a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.

"He will be sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Former England skipper Ian Botham tweeted: "Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !! A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with...RIP."

Edrich also racked up in excess off 39,000 first-class runs for Surrey.

