Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros
Jerome Boateng (R) stands with his lawyer Kai Walden at the beginning of the trial against him at the District Court in Munich on Thursday. | AP

Boateng told the court his former partner had become aggressive and insulting during a dispute after a game of cards

Trending

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T09:17:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:17 am

Former Germany and Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng was found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner and ordered to pay a fine of 1.8 million euros ($2.1 million). It was the highest possible financial damages that could be imposed by the Munich District Court. (More Football News)

The public prosecutor had been looking for a suspended jail sentence of one and half years and a fine of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million). Prosecutor Stefanie Eckert told the court that Boateng’s former partner Sherin Senler was a ‘victim of domestic violence’ but also that Boateng was a ‘victim of their mutually toxic relationship’.

The 33-year-old Boateng, who had denied the allegations of abuse, reacted calmly to the court’s decision. He can appeal the ruling. Boateng had earlier denied hitting and injuring Senler in July 2018 when they were on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He was charged with allegations of willful bodily harm and verbal abuse against Senler, the mother of their two children. The indictment said Boateng beat her, boxed her, bit her head, threw her on the ground and insulted her. The prosecutors’ office also accused Boateng of throwing a glass lantern and cooling bag at his partner.

Boateng told the court his former partner had become aggressive and insulting during a dispute after a game of cards. He said she hit him and injured his lip, and that she fell when he tried to push her away. He disputed throwing a lantern at her but said it fell when he threw a cushion at a table. Boateng said he had never hit his ex-girlfriend.

Senler later told the court that Boateng punched her in the kidney so hard that she found it difficult to breathe. She said he tore at her hair, bit her head, and pressed his thumb into her eye, giving her a black eye. She said that that particular incident on July 19, 2018 was not the first of its kind, but the most violent.

She said the couple had an ‘on-off relationship’ since 2007. "Our relationship was always turbulent,” Senler said. Boateng, who appeared at the court wearing a dark blue suit and a white shirt, shook his head at times as Senler gave evidence to the court. His defense lawyer, Kai Walden, previously said his client was disputing the allegations.

Boateng suggested Senler was bringing this case against him to boost her chances of success in a dispute over their children’s custody. Senler rejected the suggestion. The trial had been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Boateng no longer plays for Bayern. The club declined to extend his contract at the end of last season. He signed with French team Lyon in the off-season. He was dropped by Germany coach Joachim Low as part of a shakeup of the squad in March 2019.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Germany national football team Bayern Munich Domestic violence Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

Chelsea Suffer Major Setback As Christian Pulisic Out For 10 Days With Ankle Injury

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback for T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Defender To Go Under Trial On January 24 Next Year

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Sports

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Read More from Outlook

India, Australia Hold ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar. Foreign ministers of India and Australia-- S Jaishankar and Marise Payne-- held talks on Saturday ahead of the inaugural 'two-plus-two' ministerial dialogue between both the countries. It is learnt that the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific figured in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto has gone from being a byproduct of digital disruption to a $1-trillion asset class. India doesn’t want to be left behind as the world begins to embrace crypto. But creating the necessary regulatory framework isn’t easy.

Djokovic A Win Away From Calendar Slam

Djokovic A Win Away From Calendar Slam

World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

On the anniversary of 9/11, we replug an essay wrote by Shahrukh Khan. It’s classic ‘SRK speak’ on what it is to be a Muslim icon.

Advertisement