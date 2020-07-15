Former Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Recovers From Coronavirus

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20.

Mortaza announced the negative result of his COVID-19 test on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Hope everyone is fine. By the grace of God and blessing of everyone, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I am thankful to everyone who stood by me and showed concern in this tough times," he said.

"I recovered from the virus after being treated at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus," added the 36-year-old pacer.

His wife Sumona Haque is yet to recover from the disease.

"But two weeks after being diagnosed, my wife is still positive for coronavirus. She is doing well, keep her in your prayers," Mortaza wrote.

Mortaza, a Member of Parliament representing the ruling Awami League party, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 20.

Two other Bangladeshi cricketers -- Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam -- have also recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment at home.

Like Mortaza, both the players had also tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.