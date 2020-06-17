June 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Former Australia Captain Steve Waugh's Manager Raises Money For India's Physically-Challenged Cricketers

Former Australia Captain Steve Waugh's Manager Raises Money For India's Physically-Challenged Cricketers

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan on Wednesday, said, Harley Medcalf (Steve Waugh's manager) took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under the aegis of PCCAI.

PTI 17 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Former Australia Captain Steve Waugh's Manager Raises Money For India's Physically-Challenged Cricketers
Steve Waugh's manager came to know about PCCAI, when earlier this year the former skipper had met these players for a project he had undertaken.
File Photo
Former Australia Captain Steve Waugh's Manager Raises Money For India's Physically-Challenged Cricketers
outlookindia.com
2020-06-17T15:04:10+0530

In a noble gesture, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raised Rs 1.5 lakh to help India's physically challenged cricketers, who are in financial distress due to lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan on Wednesday, said, Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under the aegis of PCCAI.

"When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players.

"The efforts bore fruits and a sum of Rs 1,50,000- was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI," said Chauhan.

"An amount of Rs 5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts," added Chauhan.

According to Chauhan, these players struggled to meet both ends.

"Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this," added Chauhan.

Waugh's manager came to know about PCCAI, when earlier this year the former skipper had met these players for a project he had undertaken.

Next Story >>

Manchester City Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match -- Date, Time, Venue And Telecast Details

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos