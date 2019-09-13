Former Australia cricket team captain Michael Clarke recently got a skin cancer removed from his forehead. Sharing a post-surgery picture online, Clarke asked youngsters to take care of their skin from the sun.

(Cricket News)

It is worth noting that Clarke was diagnosed with non-melanoma lesions in 2006.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun".

According to reports, after being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, the 38-year-old became an ambassador for the Cancer Council since 2010. Clarke played in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is, also replacing Rickey Ponting as his country's captain in 2011. He is also his nation's fourth-highest Test run-getter.

Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015.