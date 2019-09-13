﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Gives Skin Cancer Warning, Shares Post-Surgery Photo

Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Gives Skin Cancer Warning, Shares Post-Surgery Photo

Former Australia cricket team captain Michael Clarke played in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is. He recently had a surgery to remove skin cancer.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Gives Skin Cancer Warning, Shares Post-Surgery Photo
Michael Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015.
Twitter
Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Gives Skin Cancer Warning, Shares Post-Surgery Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-13T21:48:37+0530

Former Australia cricket team captain Michael Clarke recently got a skin cancer removed from his forehead. Sharing a post-surgery picture online, Clarke asked youngsters to take care of their skin from the sun. 

(Cricket News)

It is worth noting that Clarke was diagnosed with non-melanoma lesions in 2006.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun".

According to reports, after being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, the 38-year-old became an ambassador for the Cancer Council since 2010. Clarke played in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is, also replacing Rickey Ponting as his country's captain in 2011. He is also his nation's fourth-highest Test run-getter.

Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports
Next Story : Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Rejects Gareth Bale's Scapegoat Claim
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters