Football Players Injured By Lightning In Southern Germany

A German news agency reported on Saturday that the lightning struck the field in Rosenfeld-Heiligenzimmern where the football players were exercising.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Football Players Injured By Lightning In Southern Germany
The lightning struck the field in southern Germany where the football players were exercising (file photo).
Football Players Injured By Lightning In Southern Germany
A lightning strike in southern Germany has injured 15 football players, while thousands were asked to leave a concert early and a circus tent collapsed as storms hit across northern Europe. (FOOTBALL NEWS

German news agency dpa reported Saturday that the lightning struck the field in Rosenfeld-Heiligenzimmern where the players were exercising.

They were injured only slightly but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In Bavaria, thousands of music fans were asked by police to leave an open-air concert in Rothenburg early due to the weather, while gusty winds led to the collapse of a circus tent in Neckarsulm.

One horse had to be euthanised, while 15 other horses and camels ran away and had to be caught by police.

Severe weather warnings have already led to the cancellation of a number of outdoor events in Britain this weekend.

(AP)

